Do you believe that some of the big Internet giants forget to renew their domain name? Can't believe? Yes, we too. Let read this story where the marketing giant Marketo was failed to renew their domain. After this incident, we think about it and surprised how could it happen. Crazy? The problem starts when any one of your teammates holding the rights to manage the domain where others don't have. Though the domain registrar sends expiry notification, the emails are going to unmonitored inbox like admin@yourdomain.com or to the person who usually busy and forget to renew the domain. We want to solve this problem and the result is domainfox.co